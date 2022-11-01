VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man is facing a felony charge after a woman reported that he hit her with his car following an argument in Vienna.

Officers were called to a dollar store on Warren Sharon Road, where they received a report that a woman was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

When they arrived, the 26-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle “in visible pain,” according to a police report.

The report stated that the woman told police that the suspect, Zachary Carpenter, 29, hit her with his vehicle and then sped off after an argument.

Police said the victim was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Officers questioned Carpenter at his home in Brookfield, where they say he admitted to hitting the woman with his car. He told police that she was hanging on to the door of his vehicle and that he tried to leave, hitting her at that time, the report stated.

Police said Carpenter told them that he stopped to see if the woman was OK and then left after seeing she was not seriously injured.

Police arrested Carpenter at that time on vehicular assault and domestic violence charges.

He was arraigned in court Tuesday, where bond was set at $7,500 on the condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.