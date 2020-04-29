Brookfield Local Schools hosting drive-thru book giveaway for students

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Federation of Teachers is hosting a book giveaway drive-thru for Brookfield Local Schools students.

The drive-thru will take place on May 1 from 10 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookfield Local Schools.

K-12 students and their families are able to come to the drive-thru to pick up a new book.

Teachers purchased 1,500 books for the drive-thru.

In an effort to follow social distancing and CDC Guidelines, the books will be distributed by a drive-thru method at the entrance of each building.

There are a wide variety of books covering various topics and are appropriate for various grades and reading levels.