Brookfield home takes brunt of storm

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A tree uprooted from the ground fell on a house in Brookfield as storms swept through the Valley Thursday.

Everyone is safe at the house, but homeowner Donna Miller says the storm came and went so fast she didn’t realize what the aftermath would be.

“Usually, you don’t think much of it. You hear the thunder, you see the lightning, but this was just so fast and the rain came down so fast,” Miller said.

After the heavy rainfall and high winds. what was left behind was a huge uprooted tree, along with a power outage.

“I hear this boom, which sounded like a bomb going off and it was actually that monster behind me hitting my house,” Miller said.

Miller’s roof sustained damage. The same roof she had replaced three months ago.

“I’ve already called a tree person to cut it up. Called the insurance company and made my claim. Now, we have to get somebody out to give us a quote on a new roof,” Miller said.

Brookfield Township Fire Chief David Masirovits says he’s seen four houses damaged so far throughout the neighborhood.

“This the first large tree that we’ve seen down. We’ve got multiple limbs down, telecommunication lines, and some structural damage on a few streets from here,” Masirovits said.

No injuries have been reported.

