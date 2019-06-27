Brookfield golf outing planned in honor of woman’s cancer battle

The golf outing on Saturday is sold out, but dinner ticket are for sale

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A golf outing is planned to celebrate the life of a local woman, who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

WKBN first introduced you to Adrienne Toth in 2012. She shared the story of her battle with cancer while pregnant.

Now, Toth’s family celebrates her life by hosting an annual golf outing. It’s going on this Saturday at Yankee Run Golf Course.

The Adrienne’s Army Golf Outing is sold out, but you can still go and show your support by purchasing a dinner ticket.

The money raised from the event will go toward breast cancer research, a scholarship fund and to other families who are struggling with cancer.

“All you want is that relief, that sigh of relief, so maybe that’s just one thing they don’t have to worry about when there are a million other things they have to worry about,” said Toth’s brother, Jimmy Litman.

Dinner tickets are $10, which includes food and entertainment. You can call Yankee Run Golf Course for a ticket at 330-448-8096.