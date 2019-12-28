Brookfield Elementary educator wins VFW Teacher of the Year

Megan Rodgers was nominated by a member of the local VFW post for her efforts to teach students about the country’s history and veterans

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Megan Rodgers, a fourth grade math teacher at Brookfield Elementary School, has been selected as the VFW Teacher of the Year in the elementary division.

The VFW Teacher of the Year award contest recognizes three exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students.

Each year, a certified/licensed elementary, junior high and high school teacher whose curriculum focuses on citizenship education topics can be nominated for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

Rodgers was nominated by a member of the local VFW post for her efforts to teach students about the country’s history and veterans.

She coordinated a field trip to tour the 9/11 Memorial in Austintown for seventh graders at Brookfield Middle School.

Rodgers consistently celebrates Patriot Day in her classroom with activities that share the events of September 11, 2001.

During her time teaching in Bloomfield, she coordinated a school-wide wall of honor for veterans. Rodgers also coordinated a school trip to Washington, D.C., which included visits to the 9/11 Memorial, Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery and national monuments.

Rodgers will attend an award banquet on January 18, 2020. As a result of winning the VFW Teacher of the Year award, she is now entered into the national contest.