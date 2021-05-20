Brookfield community hosting walk-in vaccine clinic at the park

The clinic is for individuals that are 12 years and older

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In collaboration with Brookfield Township, the Trumbull County Combined Health District will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Brookfield Community Park, located at 7291 Stewart Sharon Road in Hubbard.

The vaccine clinic will have all three vaccines available, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

You can visit the health district’s website to download, print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form. Those attending should bring the completed form, along with their driver’s license or one form of identification, to the clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine is eligible for individuals 12 years and older. All minors must have a parent with them to receive the vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years and older.

Trumbull County Combined Health District will not provide the vaccine to those that are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The list of vaccine providers can be located on the Ohio Department of Health’s website. You can also visit Trumbull County Combined Health District’s website for COVID-19 updates.