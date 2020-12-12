Brookfield church continues drive thru food distribution

Ten months ago, the Brookfield United Methodist Church set up a food pantry to meet the need in the community

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield church community is doing what they can to provide food for those in need this holiday season.

Ten months ago, the Brookfield United Methodist Church set up a food pantry to meet the need in the community.

On Saturday, with the help of the community and donations, they were able to continue their drive thru food distribution.

“One of the commandments of Jesus is if you have clothed the least of these brothers of mine, you have clothed me. If you have fed the least of mine, you have fed me,” said Pastor Richard Smith.

One-by-one, they placed grocery bags full of food, plus a carton of cans and personal hygiene items in cars.

“It brings me so much joy to see the smile on people’s faces when they get their goodies and good stuff. It makes me so excited to be doing God’s work and letting them know that everything will be okay,” said Andrea Kreutzer, pantry manager.

The church will continue their food distribution twice a month, every second and fourth Saturday.