Brookfield 8th grader charged, accused of attacking student in cafeteria

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield Middle School student is in trouble with the law after police said she attacked another student during lunch.

The eighth grader is facing a criminal charge, accused of an attack inside the cafeteria on Friday.

In a video sent in from an anonymous viewer, you can see the student pulling another girl to the ground by her hair and punching her.

“Being presented some evidence, some video and statements that were made showed that it was an attack versus just a simple fight between two students,” said Det. Aaron Kasiewicz, Brookfield Police Department.

Superintendent Toby Gibson released the following statement.

“Brookfield Local Schools takes all matters involving our students very seriously. While federal law prohibits us from discussing student discipline and the specifics of the situation that occurred on Friday, Dec. 6, I can assure you that our district is working with all of the parties involved and is cooperating with police officials in their investigation.”

The student is charged with a misdemeanor assault.