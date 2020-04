A road inside Mill Creek MetroParks is closed after the pavement began to crack and fall away

East Newport Drive between Newport Drive and the boat launch is closed.

Cones were set up blocking the road.

Officers with the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department set up the cones, but could not comment on what damaged the road.

We have reached out to park officials about the damaged road and will update this report once we hear back.