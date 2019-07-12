Broken legs force popular Youngstown musician to sit out festival season

Dominic Tocco's legs are in braces and he has to use crutches, but he says there's one festival he won't miss -- no matter what

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Dominic Tocco, one of the most recognizable names on the Youngstown music scene, has broken both of his legs.

It’ll cause him to miss the prime festival season but he won’t be out the entire summer. There’s one gig he said he’ll be at no matter what.

Right now, Tocco’s legs are in braces, but he’s using crutches so he is getting around a little bit.

“It’s a freak accident, you know?”

He said on June 24, he was helping his son make a delivery at a Boardman store when the door on the back of the large trailer hauling the goods broke off.

“That door’s about 350 pounds. Well, when you unlatch the door, it shot down and hit me in the head, knocked me on the ground, and the door come down and caught my legs under it. And two people had to get the door off of me to get me up.”

Tocco said on his right leg, the fibula was broken in three spots but the tibia is fine. His left leg does have a break in the tibia.

His doctor has told him no performing for a while.

“There’s a blood clot in the right leg, so that’s what they’re kind of worried about. So they advised me to cancel a lot of the performances.”

The now 71-year-old started singing in high school. He’s spent most of his musical career with the group “Dominic Tocco and Brotherhood.”

The accident couldn’t have happened at a worse time because it’s prime festival season.

“This is the busiest time of the year for us. We do 20 to 30 festivals a year, outdoor events, and it’s kind of tough when you’re used to going all the time and you have to sit here with my leg up in the air with ice on it for hours at a time, you know?”

Tocco said he’s in pain but his doctor said he should make a full recovery.

No matter what, Tocco said he will sing at the Brier Hill Festival in mid-August. It’s where he grew up and where, traditionally, he closes the festival on Sunday night.

“I’ll be ready. They’ll carry me in, but I’ll be ready for Brier Hill. That’s my home. We’ve been at Brier Hill probably 26 years now. We’ve always closed Brier Hill since they’ve started it.”