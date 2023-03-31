YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native who made a name for himself on Broadway is coming home to be the featured artist in the Tony Award-winning musical “Rent.”

Michael Moritz will be the conductor and pianist for the production, which will be staged at Powers Auditorium from April 27-30.

He made his Broadway debut in 2013 with “A Night With Janis Joplin.”

Moritz won a Tony Award for Best Musical in “Hadestown” and an Emmy Award for “From Broadway With Love.” He was also nominated for Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Emmy awards.

“Returning to Youngstown to collaborate with the Youngstown Playhouse is a very special moment for me. I can attribute much of my formative career success to the Playhouse, and I’m very happy to return home in support of the organization that has afforded so many opportunities to me at the start of my career,” Moritz said.

In the early 2000s, Moritz was the Youngstown Playhouse’s resident music director, as well as the managing director for the 2003 season.

Moritz is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.