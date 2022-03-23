WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The outside of BRITE Energy Innovators on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren takes up a good chunk of the block. In the last four years it’s gone from one employee to 14 — and from 20 members to 51.

Rick Stockburger is President of BRITE Energy Innovators — the only energy incubator in all of Ohio.

“We like to say we give them unfair advantages to be successful,” said Stockburger.

All throughout the building are hexagons promoting the 51 companies that are members of BRITE — 10 of which are housed in the Warren building. Last year they employed 400 people.

“We are the headquarters for energy in the state and so people from all across the state view this region as BRITE, as the incubator, as the place to go for help,” said Stockburger.

“We’ve been doing some interviewing here,” said Chris Allen with Ultium Cells.

Allen runs Human Resources for the soon-to-be-built Ultium Cells plant in Lordstown — Ultium Cells being one of BRITE’S newest members.

“We’ll use this space as office space for the HR people as well as use it for full-time recruiting events and things like that,” said Allen.

“It was originally a Kresge Five and Dime,” said Stockburger.

In fact, the steps leading to the second floor were the original Kresge steps. At the top, Ultium Cells was holding an orientation for new employees adjacent to BRITE Labs — the research and development center.

“Really anything that you plug into a wall outlet we can test here. Mike Drenski, our lab director, might blow it up. We’ll see what happens,” said Stockburger.

Every year for the last four years, BRITE has doubled its revenue and doubled or tripled all of its companies’ capital raises. If an $11.2 million grant is approved, BRITE hopes to soon expand into Warren’s former RG Steel headquarters.

“Success to me is never a finished product,” said Stockburger. “When I started, I had the same goal that I do now and that is to be the best energy incubator in the country.”

BRITE Energy Innovators operates on a combination of federal and state grants, along with private donations. One of its success stories is Hyperion Motors which recently raised $300 million with plans to create 800 jobs in Columbus.