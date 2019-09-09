Bristolville man charged with robbery at Warren Walgreens

A Bristolville man was charged in connection to a robbery in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Bristolville man who told police he had recently got of prison was arrested on robbery charges in Warren.

Police were called about 7:38 p.m. Sunday on reports of a robbery in progress at Walgreens on W. Market Street.

The clerk said that a man came up to the counter and acted like he was going to buy a drink when he said, “Give me all the money. I have a gun.”

Police located a man matching the suspect’s description in the area of W. Market Street and Buckeye Street NW.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Matthew Carvin.

Officers say Carvin admitted to being at Walgreens but they did not find a weapon on him and Carvin said he never had one, according to the police report.

Police said surveillance video shows Carvin reaching over the counter, attempting to grab something under the counter where a Walgreens worker said the cash register is located.

Carvin was arrested on robbery charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police did not say if any money was taken from the store.

Court records show Carvin was released from prison last year after serving an 11-year sentence for aggravated robbery.