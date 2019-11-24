Bristolville girl stays positive in face of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Bristol High School held a benefit to help Alison Holderman and her family with treatment expenses

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects parts of the immune system. However, one girl in Bristolville is not letting it stop her from staying positive.

“We’re going to beat this. I was very positive about it,” said 20-year-old Alison Holderman.

Holderman is very active and enjoys riding horses. Everything seemed normal until she got some troublesome news.

“Early October, I had a lump on my chest, and I went to the hospital because I thought that it was a cyst or an ulcer or something,” Holderman said.

She was transferred from Saint Joe’s in Warren to the Cleveland Clinic. Doctors told her there was so much fluid around her heart that they were shocked she was still alive.

“What do you mean that you are surprised that I’m alive? They’re like, surprised that my heart was still beating, that I wasn’t having side effects or anything,” Holderman said.

Holderman was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“They took out two pop cans of fluid around my hearts,” she said.

She attends chemo every two weeks. She maintained a positive attitude, something people close to her have noticed.

“She has pretty much made me the proudest mom out there,” said Amy Holderman, Alison’s mother. “She just amazes me. She’s been so positive through this the entire time. She always says I’m her hero, but she’s my hero.”

A benefit was held to help the Holderman family with expenses. It was held at Bristol High School because they needed a space for more people than they expected.

“The community alone has been back her through this entire thing. It’s just, no words,” said Alison’s mother.

And one four letter word is keeping Holderman going.

When asked how much hope she has, Holderman said:

“More hope than I could ever imagine.”