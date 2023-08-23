BRISTOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A school district in Trumbull County has canceled classes for Wednesday due to power outages.

Bristol Local Schools reported on our WKBN closings page that they will not have classes on Wednesday.

According to First Energy, as of 6:30 a.m. there were 1,244 people without power in Trumbull County. Over 1,000 of these people live in Bristolville. Outages were also being reported in Bloomfield, Farmington, Greene, Gustavus, Mecca, and West Farmington townships.

Power was restored as of 7 a.m. First Energy has not confirmed what caused the outages.