BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -Voters in Bristol will decide on an additional levy to help maintain and operate cemeteries in the township.

The township is asking voters to approve a 0.5 mill continual levy. There currently isn’t any millage dedicated to the cemeteries in Bristol.

The township is responsible for maintaining Sager, Evergreen, Pioneer, Bowers, and Kagy cemeteries.

Trustee Mark Webb says the money would be used to improve equipment, increase wages to become more competitive for part-time summer labor, possibly resurface cemetery roads, plus make other improvements.

“We have some headstones and things that need to be addressed as far as straightening and improving. We have one cemetery. We want to invest some money in out on Thompson Clark because it’s not where we want it to be,” said Bristol Township Trustee Mark Webb.

Should the levy pass it would generate about $25,000 a year.