BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are trying to locate a pickup truck involved in a hit-skip crash in Bristol that left a husband and wife seriously hurt.

911 caller: “Please help us.”

A desperate call for help from Dave Fisher, Jr. as he and his wife Leona Fisher were seriously hurt and lying on the road in Bristol after troopers say they were hit by a pickup truck.

Caller: “We need help bad, bad, bad, bad, bad.”

Dispatcher: “OK.”

Caller: “Bad.”

Dispatcher: “OK.”

Caller: “And the guy completely swerved right at us.”

It was around 5:48 p.m. New Year’s Eve when troopers say the Fishers were on their scooters headed north in the southbound lanes of Corey Hunt Road when a pickup truck headed south hit them and took off.

The Fishers suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Troopers say Leona remains in critical condition while Dave is stable.

“Often there’s plenty of evidence out there it helps us but this time we’re hoping and we’re relying that the public’s gonna help us this time solve this crash,” said Lt. Brian Vail, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2011-2013 Ford F-150 with front-end damage. Vehicle parts left behind at the scene helped troopers trace the truck’s make and model.

“We do not have a color. We don’t have a license plate at this time,” Vail said.

Investigators are now hoping somebody knows the location of the truck and who was driving it.

“They had family and wouldn’t you want to know a conclusion to what happened if one of your families was involved in such a serious crash like this?” Vail asked.