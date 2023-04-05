SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A new walking trail is now open at Waterworth Memorial Park in Salem.

The Brightside Project`s Storybook Trail had it’s ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The Brightside Project is a part of Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library. The trail is a way of encouraging reading and outdoor activities and quality time with one another.

“There’s 18 kiosks spread along the 3/4 mile trail, and they walk from kiosk to kiosk,” says Lisa Wallace, co-director of the Brightside Project. “Each kiosk features a page from our first story, which is ‘Wonder Walkers’ — it’s an amazing book about children’s imagination and enjoying nature. So, as they walk the trail, they read a page from the book at each kiosk.”

Wallace said they are planning a kick off event as well on April 22. They’ll have free books, bounce houses, snacks and more.