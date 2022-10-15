SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit children of Columbiana County. WKBN’s very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event.

At the sold-out event, 200 people dressed up in beautiful masks for an even more beautiful cause.

Every year the Brightside Project helps underprivileged children across Columbiana County. That help is made possible through many generous donations and fundraising efforts.

“At our first one we were lucky to have 35 people,” said Brightside executive director Scott Lewis.

He said just as they’ve seen more people showing up to their event,they’re seeing more children come to them for help.

“We’re seeing them coming from those other areas in East Palestine and the other rural areas. They’re hurting, and that should probably be because of inflation,” Lewis said.

According to the most recent Census, the poverty rate for Columbiana county is higher than the national average. Almost 14% of people live below the poverty line: that’s more than 14,000 people county-wide.

Last year the masked ball raised more than $20,000. This year they hope to raise even more.

“It will be used towards helping our kids in the county and surrounding areas, it’s helping them with the food pantry that we do. Helping them with Bright Christmas. It’s coming up. We do the Imagination Library for Dolly Parton, the Columbiana County affiliate,” Lewis said.

Their next event is a coat giveaway Thursday, Oct. 20.