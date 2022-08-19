YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!

Organizers said the festival once started as a one-time event and was originally meant to be a reunion.

After the first weekend in Sept. of 1991, the community decided to bring it back for another year.

The weekend has always revolved around family, friends, authentic food, and entertainment.

Committee member, Joe Naples said they have kept many parts of the festival the same and even added more over the years.

“We haven’t changed anything. Tradition. When you come to it, it’s the most important thing a person could have. It keeps you in touch with your past. It makes you appreciate what you have and what you are,” said Naples.

The festival runs until midnight for the entire weekend and opens at 2 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.