Brier Hill Festival kicks off 28th year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations are underway for the 28th Annual Brier Hill Festival.

The event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The festival celebrates the heritage that Italian immigrants brought to the area.

The festival is on the corner of Calvin and Victoria streets on Youngstown’s north side.

Food, music, and games and contests are all part of the fun including the popular Morra Tournament.

Prizes will be awarded for the best homemade hot peppers and homemade wine.

A full list of events can be found at youngstownlive. com.