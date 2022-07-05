MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Three bridges in Mercer County will be closed this month so they can be repaired.

All three bridges are over Interstate 79. Included in the project are the two bridges (Route 2102) which carry Clintonville Road over the northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 in Findley Township, and the bridge (Route 2104) that carries Fox Mine Road over I-79 in Jackson Township.

Work on the bridges will be done at the same time beginning July 18, and all three will be closed during construction.

Work on the Clintonville Road bridges includes partial removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck and joints. There will be minor concrete repairs to the abutments and piers, as well as new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.

A detour will be in place for about two months using Buckley Road, Hartwick Road and Scrubgrass Road (Route 2104).

The Clintonville Road bridges are expected to reopen in mid-October 2022.

The Fox Mine Road bridge work will include repairing the piers and bridge joints, in addition to removing a layer of the deck and repaving it along with roadway approach work.

The project will require a 7.6-mile detour, which will be posted using North Foster Road (Route 2017) and Route 62. It is expected to be in place for approximately three months.

The bridge is expected to reopen in early December 2022.