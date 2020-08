There is a 22-mile detour for this project

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A project to replace a 94-year-old bridge in Mercer County begins Monday.

The bridge is on Route 158 over Brandy Run in Mercer Borough and East Lackawannock Township.

There is a 22-mile detour for this project. Drivers will have to use Route 62, Route 19 and Route 208.

The detour is expected to be in place for a month.