LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Striping and bridge repairs will lead to an overnight lane restriction and ramp closure on Interstate 80.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between state Routes 711 and 193 will be reduced to one lane.

The ramp from Route 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound will also be closed. The detour will be Route 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane to Route 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound.