Bridge over Mosquito Creek in Greene Township to be closed for at most 45 days

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A $900,000 construction project got the green light on Monday in Trumbull County.

Work begins in the spring to fix the bridge on Route 46 over Mosquito Creek.

The bridge will be closed at some point during the project for a maximum of 45 days, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Engineers feel the bridge deck is deteriorating and the approach slabs need to be fixed as well.

ODOT is accepting any comments until mid-October about any impacts the project could have before it begins.