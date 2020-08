The project should be finished by late next month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The picturesque bridge near Lanterman’s Mill in Youngstown is getting something of a make-over.

Workers are making some repairs to the concrete arch that supports the span along Canfield Road.

Officials with ODOT say worn spots are being chipped-out and new concrete filler is then applied.

The work will force the sidewalk and a lane of traffic to be blocked.

The project should be finished by late next month.

