Bridge lighting to be held in Youngstown for elder abuse awareness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Adult Protective Service Department of Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services will observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

Many elderly residents endure suffering every day, and some are victims of financial exploitation, neglect and physical or emotional abuse. Many are also afraid to speak out because abusers are often family members or caregivers, whom they are dependent on, according to Adult Protective Services.

On June 15, the department will light the Market Street Bridge at dusk in the color purple for the observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The community is asked to wear a hint of purple on this day as this denotes the significance of Stopping World Elder Abuse.

Those who suspect that someone is a victim of elder abuse are asked to report their suspicions to the proper authority as this can be done anonymously. The Adult Protective Services Department can be reached at 330-884-6952.