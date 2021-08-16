Bridge in Mill Creek to close for repairs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting August 16, Old Orchard Bridge in Mill Creek Park will close for bridge and drive improvements.

The bridge is on Chestnut Hill Drive, which will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from Canfield Road to Chestnut Hill Pavilion for 60 days.

Mill Creek MetroParks said the Chestnut Hill Pavilion will still be accessible from High Drive. Detours include Canfield Road, Bears Den Road and High Drive.

The work will include replacement of the bridge railing and curb, waterproofing, installation of a new concrete sidewalk and resurfacing of the bridge deck and drive approaches.