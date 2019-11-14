Bridge collision forces driver off Ohio Turnpike in North Lima

Troopers are investigating the height of the bridge and if the driver's load was being hauled in accordance with Ohio rules and regulations

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A run-in with an Ohio Turnpike Bridge in North Lima forced a semi driver to get off the road.

According to troopers, the out-of-state driver made it under the Market Street Bridge onto the ramp to the turnpike. He was told at the toll booth that he was loaded too tall for all other bridges on the turnpike, and he was forced to turn around.

On his next pass under the Market Street Bridge, the semi hit the bridge.

The accident didn’t cause any damage to the bridge or truck, troopers said.

Troopers are investigating the height of the bridge and if the driver’s load was being hauled in accordance with Ohio rules and regulations.