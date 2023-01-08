YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s that time of year again: some lucky couples found themselves walking into 2023 engaged. For those who found a ring around their finger for the new year, there is a bridal show Sunday to help them get started.

Evaline’s Bridal is hosting a one-stop shop to get ready for the big day at the Covelli Centre. Doors will open at noon.

Owner of the bridal boutique Lori Dubasik says that for newly engaged couples, the event has everything they need to plan, ranging from dresses to venues.

“They could pretty much walk in here and plan their wedding today, that’s how many great vendors we are going to have here,” Dubasik said. “Everything is here.”

Gather inspiration for your upcoming wedding, then let “the Girls Behind the Yes!” guide you as you bring your wedding vision to life.

Tickets to the event are $15 if you have not already pre-registered.