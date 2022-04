CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health’s Joanie Abdu Mobile Mammography van is making the rounds.

It’s at Stutz Primary Care in Canfield. This state-of-the art mobile unit makes it easier for women to get screened for breast cancer. It’s free for those without insurance.

The van uses the same technology as the Breast Care Center. It’s also staffed with radiologists.

The van will be there until 2:15 p.m.