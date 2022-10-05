YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In the Mahoning Valley, the death rate from this disease is among the highest in the country, but one center in Youngstown tries to make treatment and prevention accessible for everyone.

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center opened back in 2011 and since then more than 100,000 exams have been performed at the facility.

Its mammogram unit is “Joanie-on-the-Go.” WKBN interviewed Laura Boomhower about best practices for mammograms as well as when the van will be appearing.

The van travels the tri-county area, servicing 25 sites on a monthly basis.

To find out more information on how to schedule your mammogram, click this link.