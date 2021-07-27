Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser run set to return in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panerathon will be back in-person this fall after the fundraiser run was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The 10K run will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month in October and raise money for the Mercy Health Foundation and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breath Care Center.

The event is planned for Sunday, October 3 at the Covelli Centre.

“Panerathon has enabled the JACBCC to provide care to everyone, regardless of ability to pay, and has made a significant impact on the community. We are excited to bring back the event in a safe way this year,” said Paul S. Homick, Jr., president of Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley in a release.

Mercy Health physicians will also be there to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“Over the last 12 years, the quality of life for the people in our community has been improved through Panerathon and its mission to support the JACBCC. This year will be special as we come back together again to continue what we started 12 years ago. We are grateful to all of you for planning to participate, volunteer, or sponsor the 2021 event, thank you,” said Sam Covelli, owner of Covelli Enterprises in a release.

Covelli Enterprises and Mercy Health Foundation underwrite the costs of hosting Panerathon, so 100% of community sponsorships and registration fees may be donated directly to the cause.