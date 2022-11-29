YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Catholic Charities is joining Giving Tuesday by hosting its first Breakfast with the Bishop event.

The event Tuesday morning at Mt. Carmel Hall kicks off its annual campaign.

The goal is to raise at least $20,000 in just 24 hours.

Any gift, large or small, will help Catholic Charities provide services to those in its diocese who are struggling to make ends meet.

“The holidays are a joyful time, but for many, it’s a vulnerable time, especially for those who have so little. They feel that emptiness and that sense of loneliness,” said Bishop David J. Bonnar.

“Catholic Charities wants to be remembered as people are looking to make gifts during this time of year,” said Rachel Hrbolich, diocesan director. “We will be doing some online activities this afternoon to get people to engage with us and to give.”

Thanks to corporate donors, all donations made on Catholic Charities website Tuesday will be matched up to $10,000.