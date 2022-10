NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a break in at Eastwood Mall Saturday night.

According to Niles police, the Macy’s at Eastwood Mall was broken into at some time overnight.

Niles Police will release more details Monday morning.

This comes after there was a large police presence, broken glass and smashed doors at the Southern Park Mall JCPenney’s in Boardman also Saturday night. No word on if these two events were connected.

