LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — All a store clerk could do was watch as two thieves brazenly loaded up on charcoal and took off.

According to a police report, a Ford Ranger pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General on Logan Way just before 4 p.m. Sunday and two men got out. They walked up to the front of the store and started loading charcoal into the bed of the truck.

In total, 16 bags of charcoal and eight folding chairs were loaded up before the thieves took off.

The whole thing was captured on surveillance video. Police are investigating.