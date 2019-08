According to First Energy, about 370 people were without power in Youngstown Saturday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fire department was called out to a neighborhood in Youngstown, where branches came down on a power line.

It happened in the 100 block of Maywood Drive just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, knocking out power to those in the neighborhood.

Fire crews at the scene said it likely blew a breaker box.

According to First Energy, about 370 people were without power in Youngstown Saturday morning.

First Energy’s website estimates that power will be restored by noon.