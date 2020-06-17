Braking Point owner’s ex-wife sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

Investigators say Braking Point billed Medicaid $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services that weren't provided or necessary, among other issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last of six people charged in the Braking Point Recovery Center Medicaid fraud was sentenced Tuesday.

In federal court in Youngstown, 42-year-old Jennifer Sheridan, of Austintown, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. She must also pay back nearly $16 million.

She pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud conspiracy.

Sheridan is the ex-wife of Braking Point owner Ryan Sheridan, who was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay back $24 million.

Investigators say Braking Point billed Medicaid $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services — many of which were not provided, not medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Braking Point had locations in Austintown and Columbus. Investigators raided those facilities, as well as Sheridan’s Leetonia home and another home in Austintown, in 2017.

Four others involved in the case have already been sentenced:

Kortney Gherardi, sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay over $2.4 million

Dr. Thomas Bailey, sentenced to two years of probation with six months of community service and a $5,000 fine

Dr. Arthur Smith, sentenced to two years of probation with six months of community service and a $5,000 fine

Lisa Pertee, sentenced to one year of probation with 60 days of community service and ordered to pay $2,200

Earlier this year, federal investigators completed their seizure of over $2.5 million in Ryan Sheridan’s property and cash. Some of the things the government took ownership of are replicas of cars from “Back to the Future” and “Ghostbusters,” as well as a Batmobile replica.