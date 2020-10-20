Braking Point owner sentenced on drug charges

Ryan Sheridan was convicted of drug possession

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The former owner of a drug rehabilitation center who was convicted of fraud was sentenced Tuesday on drug charges.

Ryan Sheridan will serve a two-year sentence on a drug possession conviction following an October 2017 raid at his home in Leetonia.

Prosecutors say anabolic steroids were recovered in the raid.

Sheridan is already serving seven years and six months after being convicted of Medicaid fraud surrounding the former Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown.

Both sentences will be served concurrently.

