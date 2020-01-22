Braking Point owner expected to be sentenced this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The former owner of an Austintown drug rehab clinic is expected to be sentenced today in federal court.

Ryan Sheridan, 39, will be sentenced on fraud charges by U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Prosecutors said as the owner of Braking Point recovery center, Sheridan helped orchestrate the billing of $48 million for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Two others indicted with Sheridan were sentenced Tuesday.