Brain injury creates challenges for Warren family amid COVID concerns

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – s if the pandemic hasn’t put enough of a strain on this year, a Trumbull County family is now dealing with additional hardship.

Shieanna Slusher’s 11-year-old daughter is fighting for her life. If she does get to come home for the holidays, she’ll have to be quarantined from the rest of her family.

Her illness came on suddenly.

“She never got headaches or anything. She was fine until September,” she said.

That’s when life changed for little Alivia Harvey. An aneurism on her brain ruptured.

“She was laying on the floor, and she wasn’t responding,”

Alivia was flown by a medical helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital for immediate surgery. She had a drain tube to her brain and was on life support. She was in a coma for one month.

“Her nurses kept telling me she’s hanging on by a thread. She’s hanging on by a thread,” Slusher said.

When Alivia finally woke up, things were very different. Doctors say the day her aneurism ruptured she had nearly eight strokes. Now, she’s having to re-learn how to do everything.

“When you are used to just hopping out of bed, brushing your teeth, getting ready for the day, but now, you have to depend on somebody. That’s a lot to try to take in,” Slusher said.

Doctors found a second aneurism on the back of Alivia’s brain but are waiting to operate until she heals from the first surgery.

“It was uphill, downhill, and it’s just like when does this ride every end? And it never stop. It’s never gonna stop,” Slusher said.

Alivia was given a tentative date of December 22 to come home. If she does, she and her mom will have to quarantine for two weeks from her other five siblings, right over the holidays.

And as a single mom of six kids, Slusher just wants to make this holiday as normal and as special as she can for all of them. But no matter what, she’ll always be by Alivia’s side.

“I’m not really ready for this, but I have to do what I gotta do to keep all of my kids protected,” Slusher said. “Just don’t take life for granted, literally. One day you could be here and the next day you could be sitting in the hospital not knowing why.”

