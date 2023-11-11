BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s peak deer season, which means deer and vehicle accidents are more likely. The Braceville Fire Department reminds drivers of this after responding to a crash Friday evening.

Officials say around 5:40 p.m. crews were called to a deer versus car crash on Route 5 between Route 82 and Warren Ravenna Road. There were no injuries, but the deer was killed as a result.

Courtesy of: Braceville Fire Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol says this is a reminder to drivers that this time of year you should be extra cautious by always scanning the road ahead and using high-beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic.