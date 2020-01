Two commercial tractor-trailers collided around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braceville Fire Department is warning drivers to be cautious in the snow after a crash Saturday morning.

Two commercial tractor-trailers collided around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike, near mile marker 206.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported.

A post on the Braceville Fire Department’s Facebook page showed photos of the wreckage.

The department reminded drivers to drive defensively and “expect the unexpected.”