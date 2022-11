YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People traveling this week across Northeast Ohio will be paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since AAA started keeping records in 2000.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Northeast Ohio is $3.53. Last week, it was $3.71 and last year, it was $3.21.

The average price nationally is $3.66. In Youngstown, the average is $3.46.

The most expensive gas is in Chesterland at $3.75. The least expensive is in Ravenna at $3.32.