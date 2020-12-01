Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown makes it easy to donate spare ‘change’ digitally

You can register a debit or credit card to "round up" and donate spare change from everyday purchases to the local organization

(WKBN) – The Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown is making it easier for you to donate change to help the organization serve local kids.

It’s simple to give — just text BGCY to 269-89. This will get you registered to “round up” and donate your spare change from everyday purchases to the local Boys & Girls Club.

The next step is to connect your debit or credit card to your donor account. Any purchase you make on that card will automatically round up to the next dollar. The change will accumulate and be donated to the Boys & Girls Club each month.

You can set a limit to how much spare change is donated.

The money will go toward helping kids in the Valley through the challenges they’re facing today to ensure they have great futures tomorrow.