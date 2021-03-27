Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown holding walk-in hiring event

The job pays $10 to $12 an hour, depending on experience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown are holding a walk-in hiring event.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown Oak Hill Clubhouse, located at 2105 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown.

Those interested in applying must be at least 20 years old. Applicants can walk in for no-appointment, in-person interviews.

They should bring a resume and a photo ID.

Available positions are part-time, about 20 to 27 hours a week. The job pays $10 to $12 an hour, depending on experience.

The schedule is Monday through Friday, with after-school and summer hours varying.

For more than 50 years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown has been working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. The organization seeks to enrich the lives of these girls and boys that other youth agencies have had difficulty reaching.

Locally, Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown’s programs, training and services impact more than 1,100 children and teens every year.