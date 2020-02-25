Boys and Girls Clubs receive $50K grant

The club is donating $50,0000 to the organization to underwrite memberships for the next 50 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown is making sure anyone who wants to join the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown has an opportunity.

The club is donating $50,0000 to the organization to underwrite memberships for the next 50 years.

The Boys and Girls Clubs was founded by the Rotary Club of Youngstown in 1969 and began accepting girls in 1990.

The club supports all students, especially those that are disadvantaged and provides programming that fosters potential and personal growth.

“The Rotary Club of Youngstown and The Youngstown Rotary Foundation has supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown since the beginning and is pleased to be able to continue that support for the next fifty years. Rotary’s membership support will give our youth access to the exceptional programs offered at the Boys and Girls Clubs so they may reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.,” said Dave Stillwagon, president of the Rotary Club of Youngstown.

Membership to the club costs $7 per school year but is free to those targeted through this grant.

The Boys and Girls Clubs offer after-school and summer programs for youth, among other activities

A formal check presentation is scheduled for noon Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Oak Hill Club, 2105 Oak Hill Ave.