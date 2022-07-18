(WKBN) — Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown took a special trip to Washington DC.

They got the opportunity to talk to Ohio State Representatives and Senators Tim Ryan, Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman about what BGCY means to them.

They also took a tour of the white house guided by first daughter, Ashley Biden.

“I was talking about how we really want to see that change — the gun violence, and we think that the club is really a good place for the kids to come so they don’t have to be around that violence,” said BGCY members Jeremiah and Jianna Robinson.

The kids said it was super exciting also to catch a glance of first lady Jill Biden.