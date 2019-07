WKBN Anchor Mandy Noell was the MC

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, a backyard BBQ helped raise money for a good cause.

The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown served up the food, music and games.

It was the third year for the event.

Money raised helps pay for 23,000 hot meals given to the kids each year.

About 1,000 kids are part of the Boys and Girls Club.

WKBN Anchor Mandy Noell was the MC of the event.