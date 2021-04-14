Boy Scouts invite girls to ‘outdoor adventure’ in Peninsula

In February 2019, the Boy Scouts of America welcomed young women to join its program

PENINSULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boy Scouts of America, Great Trail Council is inviting young women in grades 4-9 to experience a day of outdoor adventures.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at the Manatoc Scout Reservation, 1075 Truxell Rd., Peninsula.

As the national organization begins its second year of a fully inclusive program, the Great Trail Council wants to show girls from across the area that they can find a home in scouting, council officials wrote.

Over the past two years, the Great Trail Council staff and volunteers have helped found over 20 Troops for Girls throughout Mahoning, Medina, Northern Wayne, Portage, Summit and Trumbull counties.

For more information on the event, contact Olivia Pilon at Olivia.Pilon@Scouting.org or register online.